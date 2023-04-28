Preventing a heart attack: The 5 most important rules to protect your heart

As a cardiologist, I speak to people every day about how to protect their hearts, either before they have heart disease or after they have had a heart attack or developed an arrhythmia. A lot of what we doctors then advise seems very difficult for most people to implement and integrate into their everyday lives. “How do you really do that?” patients often ask me in this situation.

First and foremost: do not smoke! Of course, the vast majority of smokers know how harmful nicotine consumption is for the body – not just for the heart. We doctors are aware that giving up smoking is still very difficult, which is why there are numerous support services that can help. I can only advise everyone not to give up on the way to a smoke-free life, even if it doesn’t work on the first try.

Diseases of the cardiovascular system are among the most common in Germany. Even the simplest things can reduce the risk of a heart attack, for example. Our e-paper tells you how to keep your heart and circulation healthy.

2. Heart rule: Integrate mini-movements into your everyday life

Getting enough exercise is the next step toward healthy living. In the profession as a doctor, you move a lot compared to people with a pure desk job, but you should still make sure to become even more active in everyday life. This can also be easily achieved through active everyday activities: Simply taking the stairs instead of taking the elevator or not sitting on the desk chair during a long phone call, but walking around the room can help a lot.

3. Heart Rule: Get brisk exercise for 15 minutes twice a day

From studies we know how unhealthy sitting for a long time is for the heart and blood vessels. It is therefore a matter of repeatedly creating small islands of movement during the working day. Regular sports units should of course be inserted. And it is not even necessary to do high-performance sports or to push your personal limits every day.

15 minutes of brisk exercise twice a day reduce cardiovascular risk by 15 percent. An intensive walk, a short bike ride or a session on the exercise bike is enough. Such activities can often be easily integrated into the lunch break and then have the pleasant effect that you return to work fresh, happy and relaxed after the break.

4. Heart rule: Eat a balanced diet, then fast food is also allowed

For many patients, nutrition is the most sensitive issue when it comes to cardiovascular prevention. No more steak, chocolate or burgers? Yes, of course! No one needs to mortify themselves to protect their hearts. Everyone – including preventive physicians – likes to go to a restaurant and enjoy a glass or two of wine with their meal. Such opportunities are not the problem either.

The keyword is balance. Of course, anyone who eats fast food or a whole bag of chips every day and drinks sugary lemonade or cocoa with it is not doing their heart any good. However, if you generally follow a balanced diet with lots of fruit and vegetables, healthy fats (preferably olive oil), lots of fish and whole grain products and omit too much red meat, processed fats and convenience products that are usually high in fat and sugar, you will not get heart disease , just because he once treated himself to a burger.

If you stick to the principle of balance and stay within a normal range with your body mass index, you are already doing a lot of things right.

5th heart rule: Check your cholesterol and blood pressure levels regularly

What I think is particularly important are preventive medical check-ups. From the age of 35, every person in Germany is entitled to a check-up at their family doctor every three years. I always urge you to realize this, and I often bring this up with my family and friends.

Preventive medical check-ups can detect elevated cholesterol or blood pressure levels at an early stage. The insidious thing about high blood pressure and high cholesterol is that patients do not suffer from it. On the contrary: people with high blood pressure usually even feel fit. It is more likely that at the beginning of antihypertensive therapy, the well-being decreases somewhat and those affected feel exhausted until the body has adjusted to the new, healthier values.

Both hypertension and lipid management are critical to preventing the development of heart disease. Fortunately, we have a variety of medications available to positively influence these pre-existing conditions.

For me, this pillar of prevention is the most important one. With 15 minutes at the doctor’s office, everyone can make an essential contribution to their own heart health!

In summary, it can be said: With a few, balanced measures and little effort, everyone can effectively protect the heart and vascular system despite an active and work-intensive everyday life!