Preventing and Treating Metabolic Syndrome: The Potential of a Mediterranean Diet and Functional Foods

Italy Seeks Preventive Strategy to Combat Rising Rates of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

In Italy, the prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome continues to rise, posing significant health and social costs. Annalisa Noce, an Associate Professor of Nephrology at the University of Rome, Tor Vergata, emphasized the importance of finding a preventive strategy to reduce the associated health costs.

Metabolic syndrome is a condition characterized by the concomitant presence of abdominal obesity, altered glucose metabolism, arterial hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Diagnosis occurs when individuals experience at least three of these alterations.

According to Professor Noce, these conditions are interconnected. Excessive abdominal fat can lead to disturbances in carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, triggering chronic inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, atherosclerosis, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Risk factors for metabolic syndrome often stem from unhealthy lifestyles, such as lack of exercise and poor dietary choices.

To combat this growing issue, adopting a healthy lifestyle and following the principles of the Mediterranean diet, along with the incorporation of functional foods rich in natural bioactive compounds, could serve as a valuable preventive measure. Additionally, this approach could also be used as an adjunct therapy for those already diagnosed with metabolic syndrome.

Scientific studies have demonstrated the potential benefits of bioactive natural compounds on various aspects of metabolic syndrome, including weight loss, blood pressure control, glucose metabolism, reduction of endothelial damage, improvement of lipid profiles, and reduction of chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Extra virgin olive oil, a staple of the Mediterranean diet, has been particularly highlighted for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cardioprotective properties, attributed to its high content of minor polar compounds such as tyrosol, hydroxytyrosol, oleocanthal, and oleuropein.

To further investigate the potential therapeutic benefits, a clinical study is currently underway at the Nephrology and Dialysis Unit of the Rome Tor Vergata Polyclinic. The study aims to evaluate whether a personalized Mediterranean diet, combined with a food supplement containing PEA-rutin (PEA-r) and hydroxytyrosol, can serve as an effective adjunct therapy to counteract the comorbidities associated with metabolic syndrome and improve the quality of life for patients.

The outcomes of this research could provide valuable insights into the development of preventive and therapeutic strategies for metabolic syndrome, ultimately reducing the burden of obesity-related health issues in Italy.

