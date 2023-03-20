news-txt”>

Prevention does not stop: under the banner of this motto, the Health Tour starts again for the fifth edition. The initiative will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each region, where it will be possible to undergo free consultations and screenings aimed at reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

The 2023 edition, promoted by Asc, Confederate Sports Activities, was presented this morning in Rome. For six months, starting with a first stage in breaking latest news on 15 and 16 April, the Health Tour will bring its Screen Station to Italian squares, equipped with six clinics, where it will be possible to undergo free screening and check-ups: a cardiologist, a dermatologist, a nutritionist, a rheumatologist and a psychologist. A space will also be dedicated to obstructive sleep apnea syndrome. Experts from scientific societies, from Siprec, the Italian Society of Cardiovascular Prevention, to Adoi, the Italian Hospital Dermatologists-Venereologists Association, up to Crel, the Italian College of Rheumatologists, will provide consultations, offering advice on the prevention and management of any pathologies.

Among this year’s novelties is the Pet Corner, in which veterinarians will operate and will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. The 2023 edition will also feature two collateral projects: Insuperabili and Porte Aperte allo Sport, in partnership with Fidal, Fids, Fib, Opes and Asc, which with open days will involve students and families in sports.

“Each of the past editions – explains Giuliano Lombardi, president of the scientific committee of the Tour della Salute – presented different characteristics, but this year’s is even more complete, focused on primary prevention and on the enhancement of protective factors”.