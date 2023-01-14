Embarrassing revelations

If the revelations contained in “Spare” seemed embarrassing, the worst has not yet been revealed. Prince Harry threatens to have other content that if revealed would really make the royal family uncomfortable. In particular, King Charles and his eldest son William are in the sights of the Duke of Sussex. In an interview by Byrony Gordon on the Telegraph, the second son of the English sovereign lets it be known that his autobiography was initially twice as long as the one that ended up in the bookstore. It was Harry who spared other burning details, which however could give rise to a second volume, even more unpleasant than the first for Buckingham Palace. The eliminated part in particular would concern the prince’s relationship with his father and brother, after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

“My father and my brother would never have forgiven me”

What could Prince Harry have said so hot enough to unleash the ire of his family? Some revelations about Charles and William would have been unforgivable. “The first draft was different. It used to be 800 pages and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard part was taking things out,” he said. “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I don’t want the world to know about. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.” In short, the second son of the King confesses that he has been cautious and has not crossed the line of no return. Three years ago he moved to America with the Duchess of Sussex, renounced his titles and published a book mocking the Crown. What else will he still have in his drawer against the royals? Harry suggests that he has desisted from revealing personal details, but nothing rules out the possibility that in the future he may resort to more insidious material and return to the attack. A fine threat for King Charles and the heir to the throne William, who for now maintain a dignified detachment and silence that seems to repay them for the English affection. But who knows if he, especially the young Prince of Wales, will be able to maintain the necessary aplomb to overcome the scandals.

Why did he do it?

Prince Harry in the interview says he wrote the book to raise awareness of royal life and change the rules. The Duke of Sussex said he feels his life’s mission is to save the monarchy and the people within it. He did it to change the fate of Charlotte and Louis who, like him, would be the “spare wheels” of the eldest son George. He is so convinced of his good intentions that Harry has said he wishes he could be reconciled with his family. He would want his father and brother back, but will he succeed?