Il 21 a no vax procession in Treviso. To organize it the various acronyms or the various individuals who have also organized events and meetings in recent months. But after the even outrageous writings that have targeted various areas of the city and trade union offices, in recent weeks the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte has warned: «No to occupying squares as an act of disturbance to the community, it is fine to demonstrate but in limits of coexistence and the needs of the community”.

Impossible block the processionand it seems there will be no attempt, as in the past, to locate it elsewhere: on the Walls or outside the centre.

On the topic reception of migrants the mayor of Treviso lowered the bar: “There are no more places in the reception centers and the Municipalities cannot take charge of other entrances, also considering the social housing emergency and social assistance they are already facing”. The state centers atex Serena between Treviso and Casier, and theex Zanusso in Oderzo, they have almost reached the maximum threshold, there are no other structures because there Salvini legislation it canceled the smaller centers. Conte’s invitation is “to create an international agreement for the real redistribution elsewhere of the landings without burdening the most loaded territories – provinces and regions”.