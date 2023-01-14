Home News No vax procession in Treviso on January 21st
News

No vax procession in Treviso on January 21st

by admin
No vax procession in Treviso on January 21st

Il 21 a no vax procession in Treviso. To organize it the various acronyms or the various individuals who have also organized events and meetings in recent months. But after the even outrageous writings that have targeted various areas of the city and trade union offices, in recent weeks the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte has warned: «No to occupying squares as an act of disturbance to the community, it is fine to demonstrate but in limits of coexistence and the needs of the community”.

Impossible block the processionand it seems there will be no attempt, as in the past, to locate it elsewhere: on the Walls or outside the centre.

On the topic reception of migrants the mayor of Treviso lowered the bar: “There are no more places in the reception centers and the Municipalities cannot take charge of other entrances, also considering the social housing emergency and social assistance they are already facing”. The state centers atex Serena between Treviso and Casier, and theex Zanusso in Oderzo, they have almost reached the maximum threshold, there are no other structures because there Salvini legislation it canceled the smaller centers. Conte’s invitation is “to create an international agreement for the real redistribution elsewhere of the landings without burdening the most loaded territories – provinces and regions”.

See also  From privacy to the stock supplied: Romano does not like orange bags

You may also like

Wild boar alarm: 120 million damage to agriculture

Trigesima mass of the diocese of Ivrea for...

San Siro, La Russa wants a double stadium:...

Lawyer killed by ex partner in front of...

Wang Sicong’s beating incident was later revealed to...

Gathering of the Alpini 2023, the honor committee...

Trains in Belluno: the Calalzo-Longarone line closed at...

The First Session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC...

Several tens of billions of FCFA diverted from...

Liu Yue: Make good use of CPPCC members’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy