



On July 29, 2022, the Beidou Space-Time Information Construction and Development Forum of the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference was successfully held at the National Convention Center. The theme of this forum is “Beidou Space-Time Information Builds the Base of Digital Economy Benchmark City”. Co-organized by the company. Leaders from the Office of the Cyber ​​Security and Informatization Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Informatization attended the forum and delivered speeches. Experts from the China Satellite Navigation System Management Office, Beijing Beidou Space-Time Information Industry Expert Committee, business representatives and news media attended the event. The forum was co-chaired by You Jing, Director of Informatization and Software Services Division of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, and Ouyang Ling, Secretary General of Zhongguancun Space Information Industry Technology Alliance.





△Hou Jianmei, Deputy Director of the Office of the Cyber ​​Security and Informatization Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Hou Jianmei, deputy director of the Office of the Cyber ​​Security and Informatization Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, pointed out in his speech that Beijing is actively expanding the breadth and depth of Beidou applications, and promoting the large-scale application of Beidou space-time information services in key industries and key fields, including transportation. The vehicles and buses in key operations have achieved 100% Beidou application, which provides favorable support for the refined management of vehicles and helps the construction of smart transportation in Beijing. In the next step, Beijing will further implement relevant national policies, implement the deployment requirements of the Central Internet Information Office and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, optimize the support system and policy environment, launch monitoring indicators, and use Beidou applications in key key industries to drive mass consumption. Popularize applications, drive the new development of Beidou with large-scale applications, and actively promote the integration and innovation of “Beidou+” and the development of space-time applications of “+Beidou”. Serve the national and even the world‘s economic development and make Beijing’s contribution to the improvement of life.





△Wang Lei, member of the party group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology

Wang Lei, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, pointed out in his speech that Beijing is the birthplace of the Beidou satellite navigation system, forming a domestic leading and internationally influential Beidou space-time information technology innovation chain. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, Beijing will seize the new opportunity of Beidou’s comprehensive space-time system upgrade and leap-forward development, create a new development pattern and “five sons” linkage and new highlights, form a new breakthrough in the development of Beidou’s space-time information industry, and help build a modern economy system to build a global digital economy benchmark city and a new smart city.





During the forum, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology released the “Beijing Beidou Space-Time Information Industry Development White Paper (2022)”. The white paper takes space-time information as the theme for the first time, covering the status quo of industrial development, the new goals of Beijing’s space-time information industry, the construction of the ecological chain of Beijing’s Beidou space-time information industry, and the core measures for the development of Beijing’s Beidou space-time information industry. Promote the development policies and key directions of Beidou space-time information industry in 2018.





△You Jing, Director of Informatization and Software Service Industry Division, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology

In the theme report section of the forum, academicians, experts and business representatives discussed in depth the hot topics of Beidou spatiotemporal information construction and development. Zhou Chenghu, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Jing Guifei, Executive Director of the Beijing Beidou Space-Time Information Industry Expert Committee, Cao Hongjie, General Manager of Beidou Navigation and Location Services (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Gao Zhengang, Co-Chairman of the Internet Global Root Node China Consortium, Institute of Geospatial Information, University of Nottingham, UK Senior Researcher Simon Roberts, Dean of the School of Electronic Engineering, University of Pahang, Malaysia Kamarul Hawali Bin Ghazail, Executive President of Aerospace Hongtu Information Technology Co., Ltd. Liao Tongkui, Deputy Director of Zhongke Xingtu Co., Ltd. Chairman and President Shao Zongyou and other experts and business representatives made keynote reports, special reports and case sharing respectively.





△Ouyang Ling, Secretary General of Zhongguancun Space Information Industry Technology Alliance

As an important part of the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference, the successful holding of this forum has promoted the exchange and cooperation of enterprises in various fields of Beidou space-time information in Beijing, as well as technological integration and innovation seminars, helped to build a benchmark city for the digital economy, and led the construction of a new pattern of Beidou industrialization.

As one of the co-organizers of this forum, Zhongguancun Space Information Industry Technology Alliance has been contributing to the innovation and development of Beidou space-time information industry. In the future, the alliance will give full play to the advantages of the alliance bridge, continue to integrate the resources of all parties, promote the deep integration of Beidou space-time information and the new generation of information technology and high-level application in the field of infrastructure construction, help improve the construction of the Beidou space-time information system, and empower the digital economy. High quality development!



