Rock musician makes a German hit for singer Eveline Moonen.

Jos Nota, originally from the Netherlands and releasing rock and pop-rock music as Aton O’Cat, not only makes rock music, but a lot more music, also for others.

While playing with melodies, while composing a new song, he had the idea of ​​making a German hit. When this song was finished, a good friend gave him the tip to offer this song to Eveline Moonen, also from the Netherlands.

Jos had already seen Eveline live and thought it was a good idea because Eveline is so wonderfully enthusiastic when she performs. One thing led to another, with the result that the German pop hit “Traumpartner” by Eveline Moonen appeared on all streaming portals on March 17th.

It’s a happy song that many can sing along quickly.

The two liked the collaboration so much that a new hit is now ready for release and they are also working together on the third song, a wonderful “Schunkelplatte”.

Release date: March 17, 2023

Quelle: 3Water