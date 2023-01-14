Home Sports Fatal accident A14, another tragedy in the Castello di Grottammare tunnel
Fatal accident A14, another tragedy in the Castello di Grottammare tunnel

Fatal accident A14, another tragedy in the Castello di Grottammare tunnel

Grottammare (Ascoli Piceno), 14 January 2023 – Tragedy on the A14 motorway inside the Castello di Grottammare gallery, the same already the scene of other terrible accidents.

It happened just before midnight passed on the northbound carriageway. A motorist lost his life, torn apart by the explosion of his car, after having violently rear-ended a truck driven by a 52-year-old from Sulmona who was slightly bruised. The personal details of the motorist are still being investigated by the personnel of the Porto San Giorgio motorway police and the Fermo Public Prosecutor’s Office.

It was a severe tamponade. The car literally exploded and burned, transforming the tunnel into hell. The San Benedetto firefighters and the 118 personnel worked on the spot and transported the driver of the truck to the emergency room, from which he was discharged in the early hours of this morning. In that tunnel, traffic runs in both directions and therefore at reduced speed.

The motorway was closed until four this morning to allow the recovery of the man’s remains and the wreckage of the car whose make has not yet been established.

It’s a particularly dark period for the section of the galleries, since in a month 3 people lost their lives and just last Thursday there had been another serious accident in the Montesecco tunnel with a motorist being transported in an air ambulance to the Ancona hospital.

