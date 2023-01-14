Home World Pope: Conte comforts the poor and sees the face of Christ in them – Vatican News
Pope: Conte comforts the poor and sees the face of Christ in them

Pope: Conte comforts the poor and sees the face of Christ in them

In a message of condolence to Archbishop Lorefiche of Palermo in Sicily, the Pope emphasized the courageous evangelical witness of the missionary solitary Conte, who died on the 12th.

(Vatican News Network)Brother Biagio Conte, a solitary monk engaged in missionary work in Palermo, Italy, passed away on January 12 in Palermo, Sicily. In a message of condolence signed by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See and sent to Palermo Archbishop Corrado Lorefice, Pope Francis called Conte a “generous missionary of charity and the needy. friend”.

Conte was born in Palermo in September 1963. In his message of condolence, the Pope said that the solitary man engaged in missionary work had seen “the face of Jesus” in the poor, and he “did tirelessly to provide them with comfort, protection and hope”. “The courageous witness to the Gospel of this disciple of Christ kindled a flame of love in the city of Palermo and in the hearts of those who met him,” the Pope said.

