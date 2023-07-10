Home » Pro. Med. Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Pro. Med. Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3181/2023 of 13.06.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14156/2022 Pro. Med. Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and vis-à-vis the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

Attachments:

Promed Resources.pdf (PDF 433.4 Kb)

Presidential Order 3181-2023.pdf (PDF 123.0 Kb)

Promed Notice public proclamations.pdf (PDF 206.9 Kb)

Promed Appeal Added Reasons Liguria.pdf (PDF 502.8 Kb)

Promed Appeal Added Reasons Piemonte.pdf (PDF 506.7 Kb)

Promed Appeal Additional Reasons Veneto.pdf (PDF 508.2 Kb)

See also  Rare diseases: against Sma1 'revolution' cures but fundamental newborn screening

You may also like

Rome, Dybala dismisses Chelsea: “I want to stay...

Cholera Resurfaces in Sardinia after 50 Years: Elderly...

No exercise, no diet! How to lose weight...

Edith Hinkley Quimby: Pioneering the Use of Radioactive...

Longevity: Can Oxygen Shortage Extend Life? What do...

Peru: Nervous illness is spreading, public health emergency...

Cholera Outbreak in Italy: Tracing the Source of...

High pulse in the heat: what causes it...

Weather forecast. Next few days between great heat...

The Most Common Blood Group in Italy Revealed:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy