News from Pinneberg, Segeberg, Stormarn | > – News – Schleswig-Holstein

New regional plans for southern Holstein

The new regional plans are intended to determine how nature conservation, living space, trade and infrastructure are to develop in southern Holstein in the coming years. The goal is to create a sustainable and future-proof planning basis for spatial development. The participation process, which lasts several months, has started immediately. In the regional plans, the state assigns certain functions to areas. For example, there are priority areas for nature conservation or for trade. About the Online-Portal Comments and suggestions for changes can be submitted until November. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 07/10/2023 8:30 a.m

Farmers prepare for poor harvest of winter barley

Due to the long period without rain, farmers have to be prepared for the fact that the winter barley harvest will not be good this year. Peter Koll from the Stormarn District Farmers’ Association said: “In May and June, we have a very crucial phase with barley in terms of yield formation and grain filling. And a lack of water has a very extreme effect.” According to Koll, however, there was hardly any precipitation in the period mentioned. The lack of precipitation will have an even greater impact on the wheat harvest, which will begin in a week or two. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 07/10/2023 8:30 a.m

Athletes from South Holstein at the German Championships

At the German Swimming Championships, long-distance swimmer Johannes Liebmann from Elmshorner MTV (Pinneberg district) took eighth place in the 800-meter freestyle on Sunday. He finished seventh in the 1,500 meter freestyle on Saturday. Finn Drümmer from Kaltenkirchen (Segeberg district) took part in the German Athletics Championships: The high jumper fought his way to eighth place. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 07/10/2023 8:30 a.m

