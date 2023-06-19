Home » “Progress in US-China relations”. Kiev, the counter-offensive advances south
"Progress in US-China relations". Kiev, the counter-offensive advances south

"Progress in US-China relations". Kiev, the counter-offensive advances south

2023-06-19 11:43:59 Xi to Blinken: “Made progress, it’s very positive”

“The two sides have made progress and reached an agreement on some specific issues. This is very positive.” This is how Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed himself, according to CNN, addressing the US secretary of state, Antony The blink, during statements broadcast as delegations from the two superpowers sat facing each other, arranging themselves at a long table with Xi seated at one end. “The Chinese side has clarified its position and the two sides have agreed to follow up on the understandings President Biden and I reached in Bali” last November on the sidelines of the G20, Xi said, according to official Chinese media reports. , after yesterday and today Blinken’s talks with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Wang Yi, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

2023-06-19 11:30:37 Xi: «I hope for a positive contribution to stable relations»

the Chinese leader Xi Jinping he told US Secretary of State Antony The blink to hope that from the latter’s visit to Beijing there will be a “positive contribution” to the improvement of relations between Beijing and Washington. The Cgtn reports it. “Interactions between states should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity – reports the broadcaster quoting the Chinese leader’s words – I hope that Secretary Blinken, with this visit, can make a positive contribution to the stabilization of China-US relations”.

2023-06-19 11:30:14 Xi-Blinken meeting in Beijing

Meeting in Beijing between the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony The blink. According to the CCTV, the face-to-face scene is the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square.

2023-06-19 08:09:35 Kiev: 8 settlements liberated in two weeks

Units of the Tavria Brigade of the Ukrainian Forces have cleared eight settlements in the last two weeks of fighting in the directions of Berdiansk and Melitopol: the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, announced this on Telegram. These are the villages of Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blagodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne and Pyatikhatki. “Overall, the units of the Tavria sector advanced into enemy territory up to seven kilometers,” she added.

The liberated area in the south is 113 square kilometers.’

2023-06-19 08:02:17 Explosions in Odessa, Kalibr missiles destroyed by Kiev

In the morning the regional military administration of Odessa communicated that the Russian troops launched four Kalibr-type cruise missiles from the Black Seaall destroyed in the sky by the defense forces.

2023-06-19 07:59:18 Kiev, 4 drones shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian forces shot down four Russian drones last night in the Dnipropetrovsk region of south-eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional council, Nikolai Lukashuk, said, according to Rbc-Ukraine. “Our air force destroyed four drones in the region during the night. Probably three Shahed and one Orlan,” Lukashuk said on Telegram.

2023-06-19 07:52:25 UN: Moscow blocks access to affected areas after dam collapse

The UN have declared that the Russia denied humanitarian aid access to occupied areas affected by flooding caused by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam earlier this month. “The United Nations has engaged with the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to all those affected by the devastating destruction of the Kakhovka Dam,” he said. Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, adding that Russia has so far refused the UN request for access to areas under its occupation. The UN urged Russian authorities “to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law” and said the UN would continue to seek necessary access to affected areas occupied by Russia. The death toll from the dam collapse has risen to at least 45 people, Organization officials said. The floods also carried dirty water downstream and off the southern coast, posing serious health risks. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for international support to help rescue victims of the dam collapse in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and accused Russia of not providing “any real help to people in flooded areas.” In the occupied territory, it is possible to help people only in some areas: the Russian terrorists – he added – are doing everything to make the greatest possible number of victims of the disaster ».

