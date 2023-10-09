Promoting Mental Well-being and Protecting Human Rights: The Call to Action on World Mental Health Day

Seville, October 9 (EUROPA PRESS) – The Andalusian Mental Health Federation has called for the promotion of mental well-being and the protection of human rights on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated on October 10. Over the month of October, the federation’s 19 member entities will carry out various information campaigns and advocacy activities to promote mental health and advocate for the rights and social inclusion of people with mental health disorders.

The theme for the association movement this year is ‘Mental health, global health: a universal right’. The aim is to raise awareness about the violations of human rights that occur in the field of mental health and to propose measures to prevent these violations from happening on a daily basis in Spain. The president of the Andalusian Mental Health Federation, Manuel Movilla, has called for increased resources for psychological care, recovery, accompaniment, and mutual support. He emphasized the need to act collaboratively to guarantee the humanization of care and the effectiveness of social and health resources at the community level.

The Federation stressed that mental health is a fundamental right that should be protected through the lens of human rights. In Spain and Andalusia, the rights of people with mental health problems are still being violated daily. It is crucial to recognize that coercive measures should not be part of any treatment or therapeutic process. The aim is to work towards zero restraints and completely eradicate the use of coercion, whether physical, chemical, or emotional.

The Federation also emphasized the importance of allocating more professional resources, particularly in primary care and the educational field. It is essential to increase the number of mental health professionals and promote home care and support programs. Treatments should be humanized, person-centered, and promote the autonomy of individuals with mental health problems. Additionally, investment in preventive and mental health promotion policies is necessary in the health, social, labor, judicial, and educational sectors.

Furthermore, Mental Health of Andalusia highlighted the need to improve coordination between resources and administrations to provide comprehensive and community care, particularly for vulnerable groups. The goal is to work towards zero containment and the eradication of the use of coercion, while guaranteeing the exercise of legal capacity and the right to make one’s own decisions.

In Andalusia, groundwork is being laid for a new Care Plan for mental health problems and addictions, which aims to outline a new care model by 2024. Working groups have been formed to ensure the humanization of care and resources and to improve the protection of rights. Training in de-escalation techniques, evaluation of crisis management alternatives, and reforms in emergency care are necessary.

To achieve these goals, it is essential to incorporate the perspective of community and specialized social services, involve emergency professionals and security forces, and raise awareness in sectors such as justice, social services, and education to ensure equal and secure access.

The most recent data from the mental health program indicates that the rate of clinical psychology professionals per one hundred thousand inhabitants in public health resources has increased, but still falls below the national average in Spain. The Andalusian Mental Health Federation, formerly known as Feafes, is a non-profit entity that was established in 1992 to promote measures for the recovery and improvement of the quality of life of people with mental disorders and their families.