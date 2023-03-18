Cold and wind affect dry skin. Tightly woven clothing and gloves protect them. Choose smooth-woven fabrics instead of rough wool fibers. If the sun is shining, also pay attention to UV protection: first apply body lotion, then sunscreen.

A healthy lifestyle is also reflected on the skin. This includes: Drinking enough – preferably water, juice spritzers, fruit or herbal teas. Also: a balanced diet, enough sleep and as little stress as possible.

5. If in doubt, go to the doctor

If there is no improvement or if the skin changes visibly, for example reddens or hurts, a dermatologist or family doctor should determine the reasons. Improper care or an allergy can also cause skin problems or even worsen them. Diseases such as diabetes can also be behind it.