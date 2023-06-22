Properly insuring pharmacies is a challenge

Pharmacy insurance is a complex matter that requires careful consideration

Finding the right pharmacy business insurance can be a challenge. Pharmacies are faced with specific risks and requirements that require a tailor-made insurance solution. In this context, the “Best Performance Guarantee” agreement plays an important role in ensuring that pharmacy operations are adequately protected.

Pharmacy operations face a variety of risks ranging from storing and handling medications to technical failures and liability issues. These risks can have a significant financial impact and even threaten the existence of the company. Therefore, it is crucial that pharmacy businesses choose the right insurance policy to adequately address these risks.

The problem with insuring pharmacies is often that standard insurance policies do not cover all specific risks. It is therefore important to find an insurance solution that is tailored to the individual needs of the pharmacy business. The agreement of the “Best performance guarantee” enables pharmacies to ensure that their insurance policy includes all relevant risks and coverage extensions.

The “Best Performance Guarantee” ensures that the pharmacy business is adequately compensated in the event of damage and that all coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage are automatically included in the insurance. This allows pharmacy businesses not to compromise on insurance coverage and get the best possible protection for their business.

The agreement of “best performance guarantee” is therefore of great importance to ensure that pharmacies are “properly insured”. It offers tailor-made protection that meets the specific requirements and risks of a pharmacy operation.

The experts at Aporisk will be happy to provide you with further information and individual advice on insuring pharmacies with the “best performance guarantee”.

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

Contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

