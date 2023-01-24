Home Health Prostate cancer, a new targeted therapy after chemotherapy
Prostate cancer, a new targeted therapy after chemotherapy

Prostate cancer, a new targeted therapy after chemotherapy

Expanding the use of a targeted oral drug for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in European Union countries. The European Commission has in fact approved olaparib, in combination with hormone therapy, for all patients for whom chemotherapy is no longer indicated. To date, however, in Italy it is reimbursed as monotherapy in patients with BRCA1/2 mutations (germinal or somatic), in progression after a previous hormonal therapy (which includes a new generation hormonal agent).

