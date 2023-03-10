news-txt”>

In Italy there is a strong growth of prostate cancer, which in 2022 recorded 40,500 diagnoses with a + 16% of cases in five years. Today, however, new hope also comes from artificial intelligence which presents itself as the new way to choose treatments. To discuss it, the specialists of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) gathered today in Bari for the national conference ‘News in GU Oncology’ dedicated to genitourinary neoplasms, with the participation of over 200 oncologists.

From the United States, the experts explain, new and interesting confirmations on multimodal artificial intelligence arrive and the data of a study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology were presented. These new technologies “are used to develop new biomarkers – explains Camillo Porta, professor of Medical Oncology at the Aldo Moro University of Bari and Director of the Medical Oncology Division of the Bari Polyclinic -. Drawing on both clinical data and digital histopathological imaging we obtain more detailed prognostic information and also a series of predictive parameters on the possible responses to some treatments. In other words, we can favor personalized oncological medicine and predict whether some targeted therapies are effective, or not, on the individual case”.

The US is a phase 3 feasibility study involving more than 1,000 men with high-risk localized prostate cancer. The first data that emerged are very interesting but, the oncologists specify, “will have to be confirmed by involving other groups of patients. The biomarkers, created thanks to artificial intelligence, are in fact not yet usable in daily clinical practice but represent a future perspective with great potential and the search must go on.” The use of artificial intelligence “is emblematic of the importance of innovation in oncology – concludes the president of Aiom Saverio Cinieri -. Theoretically within a few years we could be able to identify the best therapies among all those available”.