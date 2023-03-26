A hedge gives elegance and neatness to the garden. And when you combine your hedges with low-light ground covers, maintaining your garden becomes easier. That is why we would like to introduce you to the ideal ground cover under a hedge.

Why Grow Under Hedge Plants?

Not only the hedges, but also your beds should be well taken care of and create a beautiful appearance for them. In addition, under-hedge plants can make caring for your beds that much easier. Here are some benefits of under-hedge plants:

Plant ground cover under hedge for a natural weed barrier

Since some invasive plants can compete with your hedge plants, hedge plants help control weeds. How do they do it? Ground covers against weeds create a natural barrier between your hedges and the weeds.

With flowers and ground cover under the hedge, you can avoid the use of herbicides without sacrificing your landscape to uncontrolled weed growth. This dual service makes it worthwhile finding the most suitable groundcover for your area.

Add color to your landscape with hedge plants

When you cultivate your garden, you increase the attractiveness of your property and attract pollinators to your land. The splash of color you add to your land through the vegetation under the hedge brings positive attention to your lawn. And the more you’re able to encourage that attention with colorful undergrowth, the more opportunities your property has to capitalize on it.

What to plant under hedges

What are the best ground covers to plant under a hedge? There are many opportunities. If you want flowering groundcover, don’t opt ​​for ornamental grasses or other low-growing plants.

Ground cover plants under hedges also thrive in low light and help against weeds. And the flowers of some ground covers can also enhance the beauty of your hedge.

Ground cover under hedge: shrub berry

Also known as Cornus canadensis, the shrub berry is perfect for low-light environments. This plant stays low to the ground and successfully covers up bald spots. Typically, the bush berry produces red berries in addition to white flowers in spring. For the rest of the year, the deep green leaves thrive in the shade of your hedges. The shrub berry is deer and rabbit resistant, making it an ideal deterrent if you are concerned about animals.

Plant bishop’s hat

This plant produces heart-shaped flowers in pink, red, yellow, and orange. It is a low light and drought tolerant plant. Suited to areas that don’t get much rain, its beautiful flowers can be enjoyed throughout spring and summer.

Consider that if you plant this ground cover under a hedge it will need a fall pruning as you need to control the height of the plant so that you can adapt it well to your hedges.

Goldenstar brings beauty to your garden

This perennial will definitely brighten up your garden! Also known as Chrysogonum virginianum, it does well in full shade and will delight any gardener with bright yellow flowers. Bear in mind that the plant is a slow grower, so it is only suitable for patient gardeners. The plant is resistant to pests and diseases so it is perfect for your hedges.

Ferns fit well under hedges

Various ferns grow in leaf shade, making them perfect as groundcover under hedges. These plants are easy to care for and add lush green beauty to your beds all year round. They are tough and grow up to 60 cm high.

Geranium for fragrance and elegance

Geranium macrorrhizum makes a good ground cover. It is fairly safe, easy to care for and drought tolerant. Enjoy this beautiful plant with fragrant flowers that blooms all summer and makes a good ground cover once established.

Rusty thimble for exotic

Digitalis ferruginea is high enough to draw attention at 120cm and flowers from June to July. However, it may need extra compost, regular watering, and annual mulching.

Plant sweet woodruff under a hedge

Sweet woodruff (Galium odoratum) serves two purposes. This plant gives off a sweet smell and it also prevents unwanted weed growth. It is a flowering plant with white flowers in spring and green leaves until autumn. The woodruff may need pruning throughout the year.

False goatee is suitable for your hedges

Also known as Astilbe biternata, this plant is a delightful bright splash of color to plant as an addition to your hedges. Its pink flowers will delight you throughout spring. False goatee also needs regular pruning as it grows tall.

Try wild ginger

Also known as Asarum, wild ginger blooms with green, purple, and white flowers during the first few months of the year. In summer the flowers disappear and it stays green all year round.

Ground cover under hedge: mondo grass

Mondo grass is a low light ground cover also known as dwarf lily lawn. In spring, the plant produces its pink and white flowers. Mondo grass is a tall plant and needs pruning if you want low beds. Mondo grass is also disease resistant, making it a suitable ground cover.