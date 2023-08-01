An adequate protein intake in sporty it is particularly important not only to promote muscle growth but also to maximize recovery between workouts. This is why those who practice physical activity, especially intense and constant, turn to a nutritionist who can suggest a balanced diet in line with the type of training carried out.

In this article

Protein pizza: an excellent solution for sportsmen

Often, however, the sportsman’s food plan does not include delicious dishes that are really difficult to give up. Among them is, for example, the pizza. In reality, there are preparations with a high protein content to make fragrant sandwiches and crunchy pizzas, able to satisfy the palate without too much guilt. It is the case of Protein Bread & Pizza Mix of Farmo, the Lombard company that has created a range of food products in line with the most requested wellness needs.

Based on a balanced mix of healthy ingredients, such as starch gives more, oat flour, milk’s proteins e lentil flour, Protein Bread & Pizza Mix is ​​the ideal gluten-free dough for those who practice physical activity but also just for those who want to try one of the delicacies of Italian cuisine in a revisited key. Preparing the protein and gluten-free pizza is very easy, just follow the steps of the recipe created by the Farmo chefs.

Ingredients:

100 g of Farmo Protein Bread & Pizza Mix 45 g liquid egg white 10 g extra virgin olive oil 5 g fresh yeast 3 g salt 35 g water

Preparation:

Dissolve the yeast in water until completely dissolved. Add all the other ingredients and mix until a homogeneous dough is obtained. Work the dough by hand using a little flour or wetting your hands (as the dough could be a bit sticky). Oil an 18 cm pan and lay the dough. Cover with a sheet of plastic wrap and leave to rise for about 1 hour. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 7 minutes. Season with tomato and diced mozzarella and bake for another 2/3 minutes.

