Province of Foggia, the Councilor for Equality promotes the presentation of projects for 'Gender Medicine'

Province of Foggia, the Councilor for Equality promotes the presentation of projects for ‘Gender Medicine’

The Provincial Councilor for Equality, Dr. Assunta di Matteo, invites the local associations interested to present a project concerning ‘Gender Medicine and Wellbeing’, in order to agree on medical centers and wellness centers that can promote prevention and the care of the woman.

The project proposal includes the realization of events / cycles of seminars (dissemination meetings) to be carried out by the end of 2022. A budget is foreseen for the organization of the events.

Interested associations can submit their proposals by sending an email to: [email protected] by November 18, 2022 indicating their personal details, a telephone contact and information relating to the association represented.

