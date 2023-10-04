Provincial Council Approves Emergency Budget Changes, Allocates Funds for Urgent Interventions and School Reconstruction

Provincial Council Approves Budget Changes for Urgent Interventions and Reconstruction Works

In a recent meeting of the Provincial Council, significant changes were made to the budget forecast and ratified as an emergency. These changes, unanimously approved by all councilors, aim to address urgent needs, including the assessment of funds for road interventions and participation in the demolition and reconstruction of a gymnasium.

Specifically, the Council approved the allocation of 4,286,000 euros in the incoming budget for the Province. This sum was recognized by the Commission Structure to cover urgent interventions on provincial roads following a devastating flood. Additionally, the budget now includes 868,000 euros for the Province’s participation in the demolition and reconstruction works of the gymnasium at the Istituto Superiore Pellegrino Artusi in Forlimpopoli.

President of the Province, Enzo Lattuca, expressed his satisfaction with the budget changes, stating, “With this budget maneuver, we have fulfilled the Commissioner’s Structure’s order to recognize the urgent works carried out on the roads, for which we have already requested formal reimbursement. We have also expanded the chapters of maintenance on the streets and school buildings. Our aim is to quickly adapt the budget to the needs that arise, particularly the management of works related to the flood.”

Lattuca further explained that once the advance resources for the initial interventions on the landslide-affected roads have been recovered, it will ensure financial coverage for the latest investment made in schools through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). The demolition and reconstruction works of the Pellegrino Artusi Institute’s gymnasium, totaling 2,050,000 euros, have already been awarded to Ceir Soc. Cons. Coop. of Ravenna. The construction is set to begin on November 30th and is expected to conclude by January 2025.

Milena Garavini, mayor of Forlimpopoli and provincial councilor responsible for school planning, expressed her satisfaction with the approval. She stated, “The intervention on the Artusi gym is very close to our hearts because, since 2018, the spaces have been unusable for the 800 students attending the institute. They have had to travel to the Forlimpopoli sports hall for physical education classes. Thus, as a municipality, we have decided to contribute 150,000 euros from our funds to share the cost. The opportunity to secure Pnrr funds was too important to pass up, and fortunately, we managed to conclude the award procedures in time.”

The approval of these budget changes demonstrates the commitment of the Provincial Council and the local authorities to address urgent needs and provide necessary investments for infrastructure and educational facilities. With these funds, the Province will be able to carry out essential interventions and ensure its students have access to suitable educational spaces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

