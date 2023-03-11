Status: 03/11/2023 05:00 a.m Fig trees also thrive here in mild regions or in ideal locations. To grow vigorously, figs need pruning. When is the best time to do this and what is important?

The common fig (Ficus carica) now even thrives in northern Germany, provided it gets a sheltered spot in the garden. The “Brown Turkey” variety, for example, is considered to be particularly robust. Like other fruit trees, the fig tree should be pruned regularly. This allows strong new shoots to form and the harvest is rich.

When should fig trees be pruned?

The right time to cut back the fig tree is early spring before it buds. Depending on the weather, this is around the end of February/beginning of March. However, pruning should only be carried out when persistent frost is no longer to be expected. For figs planted in containers, prune the shoots when it is time to move them outdoors. That is usually in March. A day with an overcast sky is best, so the wounds heal the fastest.

That’s what matters when it comes to pruning

Figs produce fruit on both the previous year’s shoots and the new shoots. However, fruits on young shoots in this country usually do not ripen until autumn. A pruning usually means a loss of harvest. First, frozen shoots should be cut. You can tell if a shoot has frozen by carefully scratching the bark. If the inside is dry, the shoot is frozen. It is either cut down to the healthy wood – or the entire shoot is removed.

Shoots that grow into the inside of the tree, interfere with each other or rub against each other should also be cut or completely removed. You should also make sure that the crown does not grow too densely, otherwise some of the fruits will not get enough sun to ripen and grow. For example, completely remove some side shoots of the main shoots. Main shoots and very long side shoots should also be shortened.

Always position the pruning shears or pruning shears above an eye – ideally pointing outwards.

How often should figs be cut?

The maintenance cut described can be done annually. If this has not been done for many years or if the fig is no longer vital, it can also be cut back radically. The plant usually sprouts again and again, but then does not produce any fruit in the same year. Such a radical cut should also be carried out in early spring, but is only advisable at intervals of a few years.

Important: When cutting, wear gloves to be on the safe side, because the escaping milky juice can lead to allergic reactions on the skin.



