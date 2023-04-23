Home » Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, the procedure for brain death started. A former patient stopped – breaking latest news
Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, the procedure for brain death started. A former patient stopped – breaking latest news

The procedure for ascertaining brain death for the psychiatrist has begun Barbara Capovani, attacked on Friday in front of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa. Then the organ donation will take place. This was announced by a joint medical bulletin from North West Tuscany ASL and Aou Pisa. A 35-year-old man, Gianluca Paul SeungItalian, has been in custody since last night on charges of attempted premeditated murder.

ANSA agency

“I am a shaman, mediator between invisible and visible; I connect the dimensions”. (HANDLE)

Gianluca Paul Seung he had been placed under treatment at the Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service of Pisa in 2019. The investigations revealed that the man “nurtured strong grudges against the doctor, who had treated him in that year, elements which are confirmed in the analysis of the suspect’s social media”. The social profiles are full of posts containing conspiracy theses ranging from the war in Ukraine to Freemasonry, from the Church to more purely local issues which mainly concern Lucca and Viareggio. “I am a shaman, mediator between invisible and visible; I connect the dimensions”. This is how Gianluca Paul Seung defines himself on his Facebook profile.

According to investigators, Seung would have attempted the ambush since the previous day – dressed in dark clothes, partially covered by a hat and surgical mask with a backpack on his shoulder – but Barbara Capovani was not there. For this reason, the prosecutor charges Seung with “the aggravating circumstance of premeditation”. The day after he attacked her and the dramatic sequence of blows, launched with an object never found, was immortalized by the video surveillance cameras that allowed him to be identified.

See also  The celebration of one of Japan's biggest fighting games is back! "EVO Japan 2023" decided to hold! - funglr Games

The man repeatedly hit the victim in the skull, catching her by surprise from behind, while she was bent over her bicycle to remove the lock and leave at the end of her work shift.

Last night the police went to the home of Gianluca Paul Seung to carry out a search but the man barricaded himself inside. When the officers broke down the door, he attempted to escape arrest using pepper spray. A crossbow with several bolts was also found in the house. The police officers also seized the suspect’s clothes, objects, mobile phone and PC, which is now in the Don Bosco prison in Pisa.

The man was also known by the police for his violent behavior and for a series of letters delivered to various entities in Versilia, in which he denounced alleged conspiracies. In the past, Seung had received several errands from the provinces of Lucca, Prato and recently also from Pisa. He had recently been arrested for an assault in court in Lucca.

ANSA.it

WHO: 8 to 38% of health workers have suffered violence (ANSA)

Psychiatrists, ‘we cannot defend ourselves against violence’ – “We are unable to defend ourselves against violence and we cannot fail to raise an alarm regarding our safety, of doctors and operators, in psychiatry departments and in hospitals in general”, said the president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, Emi Bondi, director of the mental health department of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, and the president-elect of the Sip, Liliana Dell’Osso, director of the psychiatric clinic of the University of Pisa.

See also  Covid: irritability, anxiety and apathy. The life of seniors with dementia worsens

The attack on the psychiatrist Capovani is only the most recent episode in the last two months, after those that took place in Lodi and Chioggia. “Every day we receive dozens of reports of minor, but no less important facts. These are not isolated episodes, but more than daily, almost hourly. According to Anaao-Assomed data, psychiatry is the branch of medicine most affected by these episodes (34%), followed by emergency rooms (20%)”, observe the two psychiatrists. “

