Home » Psychiatrist on anxiety and anxiety disorders: “A generalized anxiety disorder is the parents’ fear in extreme”
Health

Psychiatrist on anxiety and anxiety disorders: “A generalized anxiety disorder is the parents’ fear in extreme”

by admin
Psychiatrist on anxiety and anxiety disorders: “A generalized anxiety disorder is the parents’ fear in extreme”

Katharina Domschke knows the nature of fear like no other person. The psychiatrist knows: Fear is not always an enemy. She can also be friend and use. In the interview she explains how our genes, our parents and life events influence what scares us. Also: What is behind the frequent concern of parents that something could happen to their child?

Prof. Domschke, you are a psychiatrist, do research on anxiety disorders and therefore have a professional view of anxiety. Are you free from fears?

Anything but that. And that’s a good thing. It is important to understand that fear is perfectly normal. It is a basic emotion that is part of being human and life. It serves as a warner and protects us from danger. Nobody has to be afraid of fear.

What scares you?

Things that probably concern a lot of people. The thought of losing family members or friends terrifies me. I am also following the current wars and conflicts with concern. And I have to say that I don’t particularly like flying by plane.

See also  Blizzard explains how to merge Overwatch accounts - Overwatch 2 - Gamereactor

You may also like

what they are and why they are dangerous...

is the first time in Italy |

applause for Johnny Depp, Michael Douglas star performer

Anorexic or bulimic daughters and sons: who to...

Not just antibiotics: the drug shortage alarm continues...

Controversial sweeteners affect our immune cells

ADUC – Health – Article

With these styling tips you will succeed perfectly

Anxiety and stress are not only dangerous for...

stolen money, pc and hardisk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy