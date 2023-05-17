Psychiatrist on anxiety and anxiety disorders: “A generalized anxiety disorder is the parents’ fear in extreme”

Katharina Domschke knows the nature of fear like no other person. The psychiatrist knows: Fear is not always an enemy. She can also be friend and use. In the interview she explains how our genes, our parents and life events influence what scares us. Also: What is behind the frequent concern of parents that something could happen to their child?

Prof. Domschke, you are a psychiatrist, do research on anxiety disorders and therefore have a professional view of anxiety. Are you free from fears?

Anything but that. And that’s a good thing. It is important to understand that fear is perfectly normal. It is a basic emotion that is part of being human and life. It serves as a warner and protects us from danger. Nobody has to be afraid of fear.

What scares you?

Things that probably concern a lot of people. The thought of losing family members or friends terrifies me. I am also following the current wars and conflicts with concern. And I have to say that I don’t particularly like flying by plane.