Greenpeace calls for ban on private jets

A current investigation by Greenpeace sheds light on the non-transparent private aviation industry in Austria and reveals the flight movements and the owners of the registered private aircraft. The Greenpeace report shows that in the last four years a total of 227 active private aircraft were reported in Austria, which together are said to have caused more than 407,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Half of private jet emissions by Avcon Jet, Sparfell and GlobeAir

These planes are said to have traveled a total of around 96 million kilometers, which equates to an impressive 2,399 orbits around the world. Of particular concern is that more than half of climate-damaging private jet emissions are caused by just three charter companies, namely Avcon Jet, Sparfell and GlobeAir.

“While the world is on fire…”

Greenpeace is now calling on the Austrian government to take action against these excessive luxury emissions and to campaign for a private jet ban. The environmental organization believes it is time to put an end to this climate-damaging practice across Europe. Jasmin Duregger, climate and energy expert at Greenpeace in Austria: “While the world is on fire, a small elite continues to jet around the world as if there were no tomorrow. For the first time we see the full extent of the climate-damaging private jet activity in Austria and who earns a golden nose with it. A private jet ban is essential to put a clear end to this climate-damaging business across Europe.”

Another appeal from Greenpeace is directed at Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler to put the issue on the agenda of the next EU transport summit and to demand an EU-wide ban on private jets. The environmental organization hopes that such a ban will make a significant contribution to reducing emissions that are harmful to the climate.

Private aviation industry is growing strongly in Austria

The Greenpeace analysis is based on an investigation of the flight movements of Austrian private aircraft between 2019 and 2022. For this purpose, data from the Austrian aviation authority Austro Control and the crowdsourcing platform Opensky Networks were used. The results of the report show that the private aviation industry is growing strongly in Austria. In 2022, climate-damaging emissions reached a new high. At the same time, the number of private flights is said to have more than doubled since 2019. According to Greenpeace, 66 percent of private flights are short-haul. The most frequently flown route for Austrian private jets is from Paris to Geneva – although this distance can also be covered in just 3.5 hours by train.