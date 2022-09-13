Home » News » Psychologist bonus 2022: requirements, amounts and questions

Applications continue for the psychologist bonus on the INPS online portal. Citizens interested in using the contribution have time to submit the request by next 24 October. Let’s see how the procedure works in the following article.

There is time until the next one October 24 to request the psychologist bonusthe contribution addressed to all citizens who suffer from a mental health distress caused by the pandemicfrom restrictions and lockdowns, from remote teaching, from smart working or any other factor.

Let’s see the requirements, amounts and application procedure together.

Psychologist bonus 2022: requirements and amounts

The psychologist bonus is aimed at all citizens suffering from a mental health distress caused by the pandemic, from restrictions and lockdowns, from remote teaching, from smart working or any other factor. The bonus may be requested by Italian citizens with medical prescription and diagnosis of discomfort and with ISEE up to 50,000 euros.

The bonus is awarded only once to the person who requests it, with some differences depending on the declared income:

with an ISEE of less than 15,000 euros, the support provided will be up to 50 euros for each session, for a maximum amount of 600 euro ;

; with ISEE between 15,000 and 30,000 euros the bonus will be paid for a maximum amount of 400 euro to beneficiary;

to beneficiary; with ISEE between 30,000 and 50,000 euros, the aid will reach the maximum limit of 200 euro for each beneficiary.

Psychologist bonus 2022: how to apply

The application for the psychologist bonus must be forwarded by 24 October 2022 on online portal of the Institute, after authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS. Alternatively, you can also request the bonus through the contact center integrated into INPS.

Once the application has been correctly submitted, the Institute informs the beneficiary and communicates the unique code associated with the practice, which must be given to the psychologist at the time of booking the sessions. At this point, the psychologist will access the INPS portal and:

will verify the availability of the amount of the service it will perform;

will indicate the amount of the benefit;

will enter the date of the agreed session.

The bonus must be used within 180 days from the date of acceptance of the application. After this deadline, the unique code comes automatically canceled and the unused resources will be reassigned, respecting the order of the regional or provincial ranking.