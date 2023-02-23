by Ettore Jorio

Evanescent territorial assistance follows a prevention whose shadow is difficult to trace. The three-year programs, of the three kinds of health protection, are (some) at a standstill and (others) elaborated without taking into account the inescapable lessons that Sars-Covid 19 has left a legacy. It requires a greater culture of programming based on epidemiological needs

23 FEB –

A public health that loses ground every day. Focus your lights and commitments on hospitalization because it is the one that has presented the best bill against Covid. He talks about it, defends it, places it on the podium of interest. Much less of the territory. Almost nothing. The construction of community houses, community hospitals and territorial operations centers is expected. Nonetheless, not even the slightest bit of personnel is needed to make them work, but not even in programming. In short, the whole country lives on the embers of organizational uncertainty and the nation on that of territorial assistance which does not exist and which, perhaps, will exist.

Evanescent territorial assistance follows a prevention whose shadow is difficult to trace. What about prophylaxis against easily communicable diseases and, as such, polluting places of common frequency? Little, better nothing.

In the face of all this, scabies seems to reign. It is even transmitted in institutional places of care and residential coexistence. The drama is not the disease, as it is perfectly curable. It is that the necessary medicines cannot be found. Those based on permethrin that industries do not produce enough and if they do they stock them, perhaps waiting for a significant increase in desperate demand, functional to determine price increases. Fortunately, pharmacies remedy this with masterful galenic preparations.

On closer inspection, the only ones who do not notice this serious vulnerability of carelessness towards the invasion of the old pathologies of the grandparents is the health system. In this sense, it works worse than what happened with the doctors brought in and the health officials acting as sentinels, so much so that they are considered – despite the constraints of time – the guarantors of prevention and treatment.

However, the consideration should be generalized to the fall of the guardianship placed to protect the health of the person, in terms of prevention. Covid 19 has demonstrated everything and more, having found the drawbridges lowered that have allowed it to enter everywhere, to cause deaths everywhere, to terrorize everywhere, to leave serious psychopathologies on the carpet in addition to the physical ones clearly derivable from the grip in charge of the multi-variant virus.

Despite this, the pandemic has taught us nothing. But absolutely nothing. Instead of immediately giving body and soul to territorial assistance, he pulled out the DM77, almost as if it were a theoretical manual of how to ensure proximity medicine, where to decide the destination of the needy user, whether to entrust him to territorial or hospital care and rehabilitation, where to place users discharged from the hospital to carry out therapies continuously or to find attention in community hospitals without overnight stays.

Of all this, a good theoretical exposition and a good marketing intervention of regional policies, as usual accustomed to selling unless realized in the long term. In this case, until August 2026.

But it’s getting even worse. The three-year programs, of the three kinds of health protection, are (some) at a standstill and (others) elaborated without taking into account the inescapable lessons that Sars-Covid 19 has left a legacy. A painful succession, with disasters following, but unheard of.

Therefore, infectious and invasive diseases, which have long been neglected in regional planning and therefore in corporate documents, have been treated as if they were far from us, as if they did not concern us despite the necessary immigrations which will ensure a trend towards growth and frequency.

Not only. The aseptic reiteration of the Operating Units, which multiply in species and denominations different from the complex one to widen the audience of the otherwise discontented, offends the efficiency of the Lea dispensing system, especially the hospital. You read the usual things, you don’t count the correct safeguard forecasts on the subject – for example – of pulmonology, dermatology, infectious diseases, you don’t adjust the investments to strengthen the NHS with the overbearing and effective entry of artificial intelligence, now to be taken into consideration everywhere.

All against Lea received: from 11 health services in all three macro-areas; from 5 regions/provinces in two; from 4 in one; from one to none. The usual Calabria!

It requires a greater culture of programming based on epidemiological needs – detected and feared – on epidemic risks and those deriving from accidents at work and on the abandonment of those programs useful for displaying, which are moreover easy to break.

Hector JorioUniversity of Calabria

February 23, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis