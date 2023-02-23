The clubs of are already projected on the next summer transfer window A league, looking for new reinforcements in defense there is in particular the Milanwhich he would now set his sights on Samuel Umtiti.

⚪⚫ Umtiti in Milan’s sights

The defender of Lecce, on loan from Barcelona, ​​has in fact redeemed himself in this last season, but will hardly return to Barça at the end of the season to stay there. Indeed, the Spanish company would leave him quietly go away to zero, in order to save his salary. Having abandoned last season’s physical problems, the ’93 class got back into the game with more than good performances, attracting the attention of various teams. Among those interested in Umtiti in fact there would not be only the Milanbut also other companies now engaged in considering its progress over time.

🔴⚫ Hojlund in the sights of Juventus

In case of failure to qualify for the next edition of the Champions Leaguethe Juventus she could be forced to give up some valuable pieces of her squad. Among these, particular attention should be paid to Dusan Vlahovicso the bianconeri would be moving to find a suitable replacement.

The player would be spotted in Rasmus Hojlund. On the Danish, among other things, there would also be the interests of other top clubs, above all the Real Madrid, but there are also Arsenal e Borussia Dortmund. Atalanta evaluates the class of 2003 around 45 million euros.

⚫🔵 Inter, two hypotheses to get to Kessie

The management dell’Inter he doesn’t lose sight of the goals and market opportunities for next season. There has been talk of interest for a long time Frank Kessie, who continues to desire a return to Italy. In recent days there has been further contact between the Nerazzurri and the player’s agent, George Atanga.

Inter’s goal would be to get a free loan with right of redemptioncon part of the 6.5 million euro salary paid by the Catalan club. In addition to this road there is another and it concerns a possible exchange with Marcelo Brozoviceven if the first hypothesis remains the most accredited to continue with the deal.