Sofia Raffaeli collects gold at the rhythmic gymnastics European Championships: triumph with the ball and clubs

Encore of gold medals for Sophia Raffaeli at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships 2023 a Baku, in Azerbaijan. After silver in the all around on Friday, the Italian gymnast triumphed in the ball and in key, winning both disciplines. The 19-year-old reached the mark of 33.650 in ball, edging past the Bulgarian Nikolova and Azeri Aghamirova, and then repeated herself in the clubs, with a score of 33,000 which allowed her to leave behind Boryana Kaleyn with 32,450 and Ekaterina Vedeneeva with 31,700. Eighth position for the other Italian in the race, Alexandra Argiugiuculese.

Raffaeli is continuing his historic path in rhythmic gymnastics: the blue is back from a 2022 World Cup in Bulgaria practically perfect, with 4 gold medals (to the ball, hoop, ribbon and all around) and one of bronze (clubs). At the European Championships Tel Aviv of last year he got two gold medalsto the hoop and clubs, while he conquered the silver in the ball. On Sunday 21 May the European Championships program continues with the team apparatus finals.