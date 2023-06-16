published calls and informative webinars

L’ Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA has published on the Single European Funding Portal – Funding Tenders Portal the following calls for funding requests under the 2023 Annual Work Plan of the EU4Health Programme:

EU4H-2023-PJ-01 – Call for proposals to support access to medical devices for cross border health threats

EU4H-2023-PJ-02 – Call for proposals to support stakeholders on the prevention of NCDs in the area of chronic respiratory diseases

EU4H-2023-PJ-03 – Call for proposals on the prevention of NCDs in the area of mental health including actions supporting vulnerable population groups, such as migrants, refugees, Roma people and displaced people from Ukraine

EU4H-2023-PJ-04 – Call for proposals on prevention of NCDs around dementia and other neurological disorders

EU4H-2023-PJ-05 – Call for proposals to support the implementation of the strategic agenda for medical ionising radiation applications (SAMIRA) – organisation of clinical audit campaigns as a tool to improve quality and safety of medical applications of ionising

EU4H-2023-PJ-06 – Call for proposals: action grants on mental health challenges for cancer patients and survivors Sub-topic (a): Mental health and Cancer

EU4H-2023-PJ-07 – Call for proposals: action grants on mental health challenges for cancer patients and survivors Sub-topic (b): European Code for Mental Health

EU4H-2023-PJ-08 – Call for proposals: action grants on the safety and quality of new Substances of Human Origin (Breast milk, faecal microbiota transplants) (a)

EU4H-2023-PJ-09 – Call for proposals: action grants on the safety and quality of new Substances of Human Origin (Breast milk, faecal microbiota transplants) (b)

EU4H-2023-PJ-10 – Call for Proposals: action grants on Facilitating Organ Paired Exchange

EU4H-2023-PJ-11 – Call for proposals for a program on orphan medical devices, in particular targeting paediatric patients

EU4H-2023-PJ-12 – Call for proposal: action grants to contribute to the organisations of conference and events

The deadline for submitting applications is set at October 17, 2023 (17.00 Brussels time).

On 30 June 2023 (10.00 CEST- 16.10 CEST) the European Executive Agency for Health and Digital (HaDEA), with the participation of DG SANTE, DG HERA and DG ENER of the European Commission, organizes a Webinar on EU4Health 2023 open calls for the Action Grants.

The objective of the Info Day is to present the policy background, objectives, expected impact and grant procedure for actions focused on the EU4Health 2023 open calls.

The webinar is open to the public, but requires the registration.

Once you register, you will be sent the link and registration ID for attending the event.

The Webinar will be held in English.

Consult the Agenda which also contains the link to register.

If you have any questions about the registration procedure, you can write to [email protected].

For any further information, it is possible to contact the Italian focal point, preferably by email [email protected] or by telephone on 0659943173.