And here’s our absolute favorite quick and easy Easter appetizer ideas! Whether hearty cheese sticks or crispy biscuits with Nutella filling – puff pastry is a real all-rounder in the kitchen and you can use it to prepare endless delicacies! Deliciously buttery crust, nice and crispy, and filled with a creamy filling, this Spinach Puff Pastry Bites recipe is addictive! Don’t believe us? Then try the recipe today and see for yourself.

Puff pastry bites with spinach and cream cheese

Our recipes for easy and quick Easter appetizers taste delicious and make the holidays extra special! If you love experimenting in the kitchen and discovering new flavors, then these Spinach Puff Pastry Bites are just what you need! It takes less than 20 minutes to prep and a serving is just 80 calories – sounds like the ultimate healthy treat to us, right?

Ingredients

1 roll of puff pastry

400 grams frozen spinach, thawed

200 grams artichoke hearts from the jar

200 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

30 grams of Greek yogurt

100 Gramm Mozzarella-Light

2 garlic cloves, chopped small

30 grams Parmesan, grated

salt and pepper

preparation

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Chop the spinach and artichoke hearts and mix in a bowl with the garlic, cream cheese, parmesan and half the mozzarella. Season the spinach filling with salt and pepper and place in the fridge. Roll out the puff pastry and cut out small squares. Place the squares in the muffin tins and fill with the spinach mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella and bake for about 13-15 minutes until golden brown. And your crispy puff pastry bites with spinach and cream cheese are ready!

