One man died and five people were injureds this April 7 in an attack that occurred in the center of Tel Aviv, in full resurgence of regional violence, according to the latest balance of the Israeli rescue workers.

The Israeli Police told the AFP agency that it was “a terrorist attack against civilians, hit by a car” and that “the terrorist was neutralized.”

He Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, reported the death of a man, in his 30s, while noting that had taken 5 injured people to area hospitals.

“All the victims are tourists,” he added, without making any other details.

The attack occurred on Saturday night. during the Jewish Passover week.

In the morning, two British-Israeli sisters, ages 16 and 20, were killed and their mother seriously injured in an attack in the Jewish settlement of Efrat, in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

These attacks occurred after the bombardments launched by Israel against positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip and in southern Lebanon, in response to the firing of dozens of rockets against the territory of the Hebrew State.

The outbreak of violence was triggered after the invasion of the Israeli forces on Wednesday in the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the third holy place of Islam, in full celebrations of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Israel announced this Friday, April 7 at night, the mobilization of reserve police units and additional soldiers to “confront terrorist attacks” after a car attack that caused one death and five wounded in Tel-Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “gave the order to the Israeli police to mobilize all reserve police units at the borders, and (the army) to mobilize additional forces to deal with terrorist attacks,” a statement from his office said.

