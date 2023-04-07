Home News “I assure you that these scourges will never torment anyone again”
Apr 07, 2023, 16:07 pm

The deputy and head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara, reiterated his commitment to the safety of the Salvadoran population, asserting that the gangs will not harass anyone again.

“We will not be able to erase the pain in the hearts of Salvadorans who lost loved ones, but I assure you that these scourges will never torment anyone again,” Guevara said.

Since the New Assembly took office, the deputies have approved laws that favor nourishing the legal framework with effective tools for the frontal combat of terrorist groups.



