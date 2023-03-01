Home Health Puglia, national competition for training in General Medicine: 206 candidates in the running
Puglia, national competition for training in General Medicine: 206 candidates in the running

This morning the test of the national competition for training in general medicine was held at the Fiera del Levante. 206 candidates applied out of 203 places available.

Councilor Rocco Palese wishes the candidates to be able to undertake an important training course, taking into account the role that the general practitioner will already have today, but above all in the future, and thanks the Competition Commission and the technical structure of the Health Department for the ‘performed activity.

The director of the Department reiterates that the general practitioner is one of the main players in the health system and, therefore, the training of other doctors to be involved in the Apulian health care of the future is more than ever necessary.

Dr. Caroli thanks the commission and the colleagues of the Territorial Assistance Strategy and Government Service for the support and collaboration shown for the correct outcome of the tender procedure. You also specify that the General Practitioner is certainly the strategic professional figure for the effective and concrete implementation of the provisions of Ministerial Decree 77/2022 and the PNRR.



