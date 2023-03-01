Il Path of St. Benedict of Nursiagrows every year: 300 km of trekking on foot from Norcia to Montecassino, through two regions of central Italy.

A path born in 2009, an alternative to the more famous ones: you walk in the rural and spiritual heart of Italystarting from Umbria, traveling through Lazio and arriving at the border with Campania.

And itinerary of 16 stagesto be done at a slow pace, all or in pieces, in the footsteps of St. Benedict of Norcia and along the most important Benedictine places.

Which are 3: Norciahis birthplace; Subiaco, where he lived more than thirty years and founded numerous monasteries; And Monte Cassinowhere he spent the last part of his life and wrote the Rule.

The Way of San Benedetto, a 300 km walk from Norcia to Montecassino

The Way of St. Benedict of Norcia is part of 7 most beautiful paths in Umbria and touches the history and nature of Central Italy, leading us to know not only the figure of the saint, but also a piece of the heart of our country. And it is no coincidence that it connects in several places with other paths important: at Poggio Bustone you cross the I walk with wings on my feet (San Francesco), while in Montecassino there is a junction of the Via Francigena of the South.

The Way of San Benedetto, the stages

The Camino di San Benedetto is largely in the Apennines. The starting point is Norcia, in Umbria Sibillini mountains, already a destination for lovers of nature, outdoor sports and gods trekkingas well as gastronomy.

Si avanza su bei not difficult paths, that connect villages frozen in time surrounded by perfect nature and a strong aura of spirituality.

Here they are 16 stages:

Norcia

Cascia

Monteleone of Spoleto

Lioness

Poggio Bustone

Rieti and the Holy Valley

Rocca Sinibalda and Castel di Tora

Pozzaglia, Orvinio, Mandela and Vicovaro

Subiaco

Trevi in ​​Lazio

Guarcino and Vico in Lazio

Collepardo and the Certosa di Trisulti

Casamari

Arpino and Isola del Liri

The gorges of Melfa

Roccasecca

Monte Cassino

The Way of San Benedetto, the route

A Cascia lived Santa Rita, the “Saint of the impossible”. In Monteleone di Spoleto you enter a medieval village at the beginning of the Leonessa plain. Leonessa, more Renaissance, is located at the foot of the Reatini mountains and takes you through the beech woods up to Poggio Bustone, Franciscan place.

Il velino river then accompanies the traveler up to Rietisplendid papal city.

Continue to Rocca Sinibalda and Castel di Tora sul Turano lake.

The next scenario is that of Lucretilian mountainswith welcoming towns such as Pozzaglia, Orvinio and Mandela.

From there you enter the Aniene valley and finally a Subiaco, a very important Benedictine destination, better known by the locals than by mass tourism but rich in spirituality, art and nature. Here is to see the Sacred Kindwhere San Francesco came on pilgrimage and where the greatest artists of the fourteenth century worked, but also the Abbey of Santa Scolastica, the historic center of the Italian press.

The journey continues in its second part sui Simbruini mountains, little frequented and suitable for water sports on the Aniene. It passes under the Roman arch of Trevi to enter the woods of the Ernici mountains and their almost fairy-tale villages like Guarcino, Vico and Collepardo.

The path takes the Liri valley, passing by the abbey of Casamari, the touching gorges of Melfa, loved by hermits.

The spiritual suggestions continue a Roccaseccahomeland of Saint Thomas Aquinas and destination for monks, pilgrims and soldiers, and with the final stop at the abbey of Monte Cassinowhere European Christian culture was shaped.

Way of San Benedetto by bike

The path it can also be done by bike, and generally complement the 16 stages in 7 days.

A mountain bike is a must, as there is a lot of dirt. Yes they can transporting bikes on regional trains, while on the national ones it is necessary to fold it, close it or disassemble it and transport it as hand luggage.

When to do the Camino di San Benedetto

The fireplace is accessible all year round and there are no contraindicated periods. Certainly in winter you can find snow and in summer the heat, but it is a very varied path, with alternating parts exposed to the sun and covered woods. It’s never too hot or too cold (you don’t get to challenging quotas).

Where to sleep on the Camino di San Benedetto

There is no shortage of hospitality facilities: small hotels, B&Bs, farmhouses, houses and rooms for rent are located along the way. In general they are spent 20-25 euros for a bed and 40 euros with dinner.

In some places there is the formula ‘hospitality in donation’: non-commercial structures such as convents, guest houses of monasteries, private houses that welcome pilgrims with free donations.

You give what you can and feel like it: the advice is to leave a figure around 15 eurosreference for bed accommodations in guesthouses.

Here you need to bring your own sheet bag and bathroom set, in addition to the credential; generally dinner and breakfast are not provided.

For the informations: UmbriaTourism and the site of Way of Benedict

How to return to Norcia from Montecassino

By train, from the Cassino railway station which is on the Rome-Caserta line and is well served by trains to the main destinations. To return to Norcia: train to Spoleto (change in Rome) and from there continue by bus.

[Foto di Umbriatourism e Valter Cirillo da Pixabay]

