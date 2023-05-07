Home » Pumpernickel with smoked fish cream | > – Guide – Cooking
Ingredients:

Dice the salmon and pluck the trout into pieces. Clean radishes and cucumber and cut into fine cubes. Wash, dry and core the apple. Also finely dice. Clean the herbs, remove the stalks and chop.

Place all prepared ingredients in a bowl and mix gently. Season with salt, pepper, lemon juice and zest. Garnish with some freshly grated horseradish. Lay out half of the pumpernickel slices. Spread a thick layer of smoked fish cream on top and place a second slice of pumpernickel. Smooth out the sides of the topping and divide the loaves diagonally.

Ingredients for the topping:

Wash, dry and pluck the herbs from the stems. Cut the cress out of the shells. Grate some lemon zest and squeeze out the juice. Put both in a bowl and mix with olive oil and maple syrup to form a vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the herbs with the vinaigrette. Clean and thinly slice the onions, radishes and cucumber.

serving:

The bread is best served with a knife and fork. Place 2 pumpernickel slices decoratively on plates. Put some herb salad on top. Arrange onions, cucumbers and radishes on top. Sprinkle with freshly grated horseradish.

