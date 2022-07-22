Listen to the audio version of the article

Qonto, a financial solution for companies born in France, has announced its intention to acquire the German fintech company Penta. From the operation, which should be completed in the coming weeks, a digital bank is born at the service of SMEs and professionals at European level with over 300,000 customers and 9,000 employees.

The acquisition represents a further step towards Qonto’s ambitious goal, also present in Italy, of becoming the reference financial solution for one million businesses and freelancers across Europe by 2025.

Founded in 2017, Penta is Germany’s leading digital business finance solution aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, sole proprietorships and freelancers. The company has 50,000 customers in Germany and 200 employees, based mainly in Berlin and Belgrade.

Penta had already landed in Italy with a dedicated team, but then had chosen to focus on the German market. In recent months, rumors have circulated that she was considering a return to our country.

The choice to join forces represents an opportunity for both companies, which aim to create greater value for customers more quickly, not only in Germany but also in the other markets in which Qonto operates, and they share the same mission. culture and business models.