Queen Elizabeth, today’s news: a crowd bath for Charles III

Queen Elizabeth, today’s news: a crowd bath for Charles III

The last hours of Elizabeth II: next to her only Carlo and Anna

Less than 24 hours after her death, details about the latest of Queen Elizabeth II emerge: only Charles, the eldest son and now the new king, and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland when the situation precipitated, arrived in time to see her. Viva.
The transition was very rapid, to the point that none of the other family members arrived in time to give her a last farewell.
According to Daily Mail, Carlo, who arrived by helicopter from Windsor, and Anna remained by his side for the last few minutes on his deathbed. Then she joined them, Camilla, who spent the last days of summer not far away, in the Birkhall residence, right on the estate, and who managed to join the group in the final moments, together with her personal assistant, Angela Kelly, and to the doctor.
The Queen’s other sons, Andrew and Edoardo, were in London, and failed to arrive in time. Prince William and Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, beloved by the Queen, also arrived by plane from Berkshire to Aberdeen and then to Balmoral. The family group arrived in Scotland at 4pm, passing through the Balmoral gates in a Range Rover driven by William an hour later. Although Buckingham Palace did not confirm the time of her death, they probably failed to see the queen before her death. Prince Harry, on the other hand, only joined the family in the evening, but he was alone. His wife Meghan stayed in London to respect the intimacy of the family; and William’s wife, Kate, remained instead to look after their three children, who just yesterday had their first day in the new school in Windsor.

