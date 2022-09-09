“Over time, I realized that war has not only forced us to defend our country and our freedom, but has accelerated the development of our democracy. Ukraine was far from perfect when the conflict started: we fought against corruption, maladministration and the centralization of power. Responding to Putin’s invasion we have become more democratic ”. This is what Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk wrote in Atlantic, five months after the start of the Russian attack on her country.

Her conviction is mainly due to her long experience as a reporter, which led her to found the Public interest journalism lab, a group of journalists and journalists who documents the war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces. In his reports, Gumenyuk recounts the ongoing conflict, the lives of the Ukrainians, aware from the beginning that the conflict would last a long time, and the forms of resistance they have adopted to remind the West that “they do not want compassion but solidarity” .

Nataliya Gumenyuk will be in Ferrara on 3 September with the Russian journalist Tikhon Dzyadko, the German political scientist Andreas Umland and Andrea Pipino of Internazionale.