One of the most influential figures in the Battlefield franchise left DICE after more than 20 years as a developer. Lars Gustavsson, known as the series’ creative director, decided to dedicate his time to the EA developer and will take his talents elsewhere, as mentioned in a new blog post.

“As we build for the future of Battlefield, we must remember to thank those who brought us here. Creative Director Lars Gustavsson has been involved with the series from the very beginning. Collaborating and affectionately known as “Mr. Battlefield”, he has decided to get ready for a new adventure. We would like to thank him for his invaluable experience, expertise and friendship over the years.

The statement announcing Gustafson’s departure continued: “Lars has dedicated a large part of his life to Battlefield and is proud to illustrate the way the series has become what it is today. He is excited to pass the baton to DICE, Ripple Effect, Industrial Toys and Ridge The next generation of battlefield creators for online games.

As for what that means for the individuals in charge of Battlefield, that responsibility is falling on Reborn’s Vince Zampella, DICE’s Rebecca Kurtaz, Ripple Effect Studios, Christian Glass and On Alex Seropian of Industrial Toys.