Schedule change –

The queen will have to appoint a new prime minister following the elections to be held in early September. Usually, the ceremony is held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, which Elizabeth expected to do at the end of her summer vacation that began in late July.

Carlo’s “unusual” visits –

But since the end of last year, the 96-year-old has been suffering from mobility problems that have prevented her from carrying out many of her official commitments and emergency plans are now being prepared to find alternative solutions. To increase the concerns about her health conditions, are also the visits defined as “unusual” by Prince Charles to her mother, which have become more and more regular. The 73-year-old future heir to the throne in these days would appear several times at Balmoral.

The latest public releases –

Elisabetta has already renounced some official ceremonies, such as the opening of the Parliament, an event in which her son Carlo participated. In one of her latest public outings at the end of June, when she had received the governor of the Australian state of New South Wales in Windsor, she had been seen smiling, and without the walking stick that had instead accompanied her to the start and end of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. No public appearances since then, not even for the traditional public welcome party for her arrival at Balmoral which was held behind closed doors.