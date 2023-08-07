Quick cucumber salad like from grandma’s time

With their spicy and sour taste and uncomplicated preparation, gherkins are a popular accompaniment to grilled food and the perfect summer salad for the family and guests. The next gherkin recipe tastes like grandma’s and is quickly ready.

Shaking cucumber recipe: you should consider this when preparing it!

With their refreshing taste with a sour note, the gherkins are the perfect accompaniment to grilled food and meat. Even more so – the quick cucumber salad tastes even better the next day and can be stored in the refrigerator for three days.

What kind of cucumber should I use?

The special thing about the recipe is how easy it is to prepare. It’s the perfect last-minute salad, because you probably have the ingredients at home. The type of cucumber doesn’t matter in the preparation, but it really tastes best with salad cucumbers, pickled cucumbers and snack cucumbers.

Should you peel the cucumbers?

So that the cucumbers can absorb the dressing really quickly and well, peel and deseed them. You can then dice the cucumbers. The cucumbers are then particularly aromatic, but unfortunately they are no longer as crunchy.

If you cut the cucumbers into thin slices and drizzle them with the vinegar dressing, they will stay crisp for a long time.

This is how it tastes best: Drain the cucumbers so they stay crisp

You can also drain the cucumbers to keep them crunchy. Simply slice the cucumbers, place in a bowl and sprinkle with 1 tsp salt. Mix well and wait about 15 to 20 minutes. Then carefully rinse the discs under running water and wring them out between your fingers. After that, you no longer need to salt the salad.

Quick cucumbers without cooking: tips about the onion

The classic recipe from grandma’s time is prepared with yellow onions. However, since they taste very spicy raw, you can replace them with red onions. They are delightfully tangy with a subtle sweet note. Cut the onions into thin rings.

Shaking cucumber recipe: ingredients and preparation

The necessary ingredients:

1 kg cucumbers or snack cucumbers 1 medium red onion a handful of fresh, chopped dill 1 tsp salt (to dehydrate the cucumbers) 1/2 tsp mustard seeds 1/2 tsp red chili flakes 1/2 cup white vinegar 1/2 cup sugar

Preparation:

1. Wash the cucumbers and cut into thin slices.

2. Put the cucumbers in a bowl and dehydrate with salt /s. instructions above/.

3. Rinse the cucumber slices and place on paper towels.

4. Peel the onion and cut into rings. Place in a screw-top jam jar along with the dill and add the pickles.

5. Seal, shake well and refrigerate. After about 30 minutes, remove from the fridge and shake well again. Serve chilled.

6. The quick cucumber salad keeps for three days in the refrigerator.

7. Before preparing the salad, to be sure, check that the cucumbers taste good. Especially after long periods of heat and then heavy rain, the cucumbers can taste bitter. Bitter cucumbers are poisonous and should not be consumed. You must taste the cucumbers before preparing them, because the vinegar can soften the bitter taste and there is a risk of poisoning.

Shaking cucumbers are delicious, easy to prepare and the perfect accompaniment to various summer dishes. Whether you just need a quick salad for dinner or you’re throwing a BBQ party, this recipe will get compliments.