race to rebuild his thumb

by admin
TREIA – He here stuck in a door lock. A child of not even three years of emergency surgery at the Salesi di Ancona. Moments of anguish those experienced yesterday innest asylum Montessori Blessed Pietro da Treia (Macerata), in the hamlet of Passo. It was around 2.30 pm when a child would have had his thumb stuck in the lock of a door which, as it closed, amputated his finger.

The alarm went off immediately, the 118 doctors arrived on the spot who, given the child’s condition, alerted the air ambulance. Icarus landed at the Giovanni Compagnoni sports field: the little one was urgently transported to the Salesi hospital in Ancona where the reconstruction work was still underway yesterday evening thumb. Mario Capparucci, president of the Prisma cooperative which manages the facility, went to the hospital to ascertain the health conditions of the child.

«An accident that can happen suddenly – his words -. A finger sticking in the door lock and the accident despite the educators were right there. Although there is constant surveillance, these things happen. I went to Salesi to make sure everything was going well. Seeing a child who is sick is always a great suffering, but we hope that everything goes well ». Capparucci is keen to highlight how the rescue machine was quick and efficient.

“Commendable speed. The ambulance arrived immediately, the diagnosis was lightning fast, the parents immediately arrived to comfort the child and the educators maintained excellent self-control». The closeness of the other families is also great. «The parents of the nursery have participated attentively in what happened. I’ve had many phone calls from concerned people. Passo di Treia is a small community but very united and this is nice. We want to continue our commitment trying to put this sad episode behind us soon “.

