radish stew | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Peel the potatoes and onion, cut into small cubes and fry in a pan with oil. After about 2 minutes, deglaze with the wine and wait until it has completely evaporated. Then add the broth and simmer gently for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, peel the radish and cut into thin slices. At the end of the cooking time, add them to the pot and simmer for about 2 minutes. Finally add the cream and season the soup with salt, pepper and sugar. Add some pumpkin seed oil and chives if you like.

My advice:

Whoever purees the whole thing at the end gets a Bamberg radish soup. I leave it a bit coarser because I really like stews.