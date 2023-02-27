Marco Raduano has obtained the support of local crime to escape and most likely it is hiding in an inaccessible mountain area, one of those often used by Sardinian banditry for its hideouts.

He’s sure of it Aldo Di Giacomo, general secretary of the Penitentiary Police Union (Spp).

“Before unloading any responsibility on the prison staff, do the most difficult thing, investigate the support that the dangerous boss of the Gargano underworld who escaped from Badu ‘è Carros has certainly received from outside,” says the trade unionist.

«Over time – continues Di Giacomo – elements and details are emerging which put together confirm the fundamental support obtained from the local Sardinian criminality with which it communicated. The continuous discovery of mobile phones and micro-mobile phones even in high security prisons is no mystery to anyone”.

The agent believes that the boss «can certainly be on the island, in one of the traditional impervious mountain areas used by Sardinian banditry for their hideouts». And he speaks of a real “qualitative leap” of organized crime, which “strengthens alliances by being able to count on the black holes of the prison system, first and foremost a lack of personnel and inadequate tools”, in addition to the “confidence that the State continues to concede to bosses and dangerous criminals».

Raduano, continues the secretary of the SPP, «he was able to enjoy excessive practicability in prison, without which he could not have devised and implemented the escape plan».

Now, is the conclusion, “strengthening vigilance is simple, but without structural interventions, the Nuoro prison will not be the only high-security prison to open its doors to the escape of dangerous prisoners”.

Today it was held in Nuoro in the Prefecture the Order and Security Committee convened by the Prefect Giancarlo Dionisi. The police forces have consolidated and are trying to do everything possible to capture the boss, who seems to have “volatilized”.

The Prosecutor of Nuoro Patrizia Castaldini, who spoke via video link, asked to strengthen territorial control as much as possible, surveillance with video cameras, intensify traffic police patrols and constantly monitor ports and airports.

Today’s meeting was mainly operational, there was no mention of the investigative aspects. As is known, there are two open investigations, in addition to that of the Barbagia prosecutor’s office, there is an internal one initiated by the Dap: «The prosecutor’s investigation is confidential – Dionisi reiterated -. It is known that there has been an internal inspection ordered by the ministry through the Dap and the Superintendency located in Sardinia: the prison officers on duty that day up to the commander of the Badu ‘e Carros prison police were questioned. You are probably gathering the necessary evidence before anyone is investigated».

On the searches, the Prefect said that no leads were left unturned: «We are also working in the city and in the surrounding areas, the escaped prisoner may have remained in the area. It is true that almost two hours have passed from the time of the escape to the alarm, but he could not have known of the delay, so he may have avoided getting on the road. But we don’t even exclude that he may have moved away».

