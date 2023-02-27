The wish list is here! Say what development board you want most >>>

time:

Application period: March 1, 2023 – June 1, 2023

Announcement time of the qualified list: It is expected to be announced within one week after the event ends

Activity Rules:

Application: Please log in to the website during the opening hours, click the “Apply Now” button on this page, and submit the corresponding information according to the steps. Please note that if you are a new user, please register as a member of EE Times before you can log in.

Review: The product sponsor will review the information submitted by the applicant and determine the final product list.

Announcement: The final list of qualified applicants will be announced in the introduction column of this page. Please keep an eye on this event.

Delivery: After the announcement of the qualified list, please pay attention to the qualified applicants to check the email. After you receive the notification, please be sure to fill in your real and valid delivery address. After confirmation, the product sponsor will start to send the product. If the address is inaccurate or not detailed enough, it will not be sent.

Notes:

The application information submitted by your application will be shared with the sponsor of the product you applied for, so that the sponsor can review and screen qualified applicants. For all applicants, the sponsor may push relevant information to you based on your interests. Please fill in the correct information. If you cannot contact with the information in the future, you will be deemed to have given up your application qualifications. If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to contact us. The final interpretation right of this activity belongs to EE Times website.

product description:

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise is the next evolution of Windows for IoT; the most important Windows operating system since Windows 10

update. It offers many innovations with a focus on enhancing a resilient and fluid user experience. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise is designed to support today’s hybrid world and is designed to be the most reliable, secure, connected and high-performance Windows operating system.

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise is built on the same foundation as Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, so your investments in updates and device management tools carry forward. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise also maintains the application compatibility promise made with Windows.

This operating system download application test experience event will provide users with one free application. For detailed product information and technical documents, please visit the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise product page: https://www.chander.com.tw/windows11iotenterprise.html

We sincerely hope that you can share this event with your colleagues, engineers and friends. With your support, the application center will continue to enrich event products and bring you better services!

If you have products to offer, please contact us for negotiation.

Related