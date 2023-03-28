«I am grateful to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and to Minister Orazio Schillaci for giving me the opportunity to put the skills I have gained in 25 years of Ant at the service of the country, with our commitment on the front of cancer prevention and even in areas with a high industrial impact and at risk of pollution, such as Taranto and Brescia». As Raffaella Pannuti, president of Ant Foundation, responds to the invitation of the Ministry of Health to participate in the technical table that will support the head of the Ministry of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in the management of the specifics of the Health administration more directly connected with the macro-areas of the Environment and Social Policies. President Pannuti continues: “Attention to the world of the third sector is equally important and significant in order to have a concrete effect on two fronts, that of the environment and that of health, now grappling with a more than delicate phase due to the consequences of climate change and the long wave of the pandemic. I am convinced that greater sustainability of the health system passes first of all through mixed public-private social models and, specifically, through the implementation of home care as a building block for environmental protection».

In a note it is underlined that it is a decisive step forward towards greater environmental and social sustainability of healthcare practices that has just been ratified by the establishment of a permanent pool of technicians who will be responsible for the delicate tasks of supervising and advising the executive in the “assessment of problems and opportunities for intervention” on the matter.

And, precisely to underline the particular emphasis placed by this new subject on the side of prevention and the adoption of correct lifestyles as a barrier to the spread of various pathologies, together with the head of the technical secretariat of the ministry, the head of the minister’s secretariat and numerous leading figures of the academic ecosystem in the new organ, will also sit – free of charge – the president of the Ant Foundation, Raffaella Pannuti, the only one to represent Bologna. The background of the work of the Table will be that defined precisely by the “National Plan for Prevention 2020/2025” and, specifically, by the fifth of its objectives, entitled precisely “Environment, Climate and Health“.

Already upstream of the signing of the Plan, in 2017 – finally recalls a note from Ant – reference had already been made to the possibility of launching a “Environment and Health Task Force” as a “Plan support tool to strengthen governance, at various levels, between the responsible structures/institutions”. While, speaking of dedicated public funding, those to be disbursed through “complementary investments” (Pnc) pertaining to a Pnrr stand out, which already in itself provides for specific investments relating to the “Health, Environment, Biodiversity and Climate” system.

