Rape in Rimini, tourist raped on the beach near the port

Rimini, 11 June 2023 – Nightmare night at the beach for a tourist. A Spanish girl would have been raped in the section of the beach near the port of Rimini. To find out what had happened some passers-by, who then called 118 and the police.

The girl was taken to the hospital for tests. The agents of the police squad are investigating the attack.

Unfortunately it is not the first episode of sexual violence in Rimini in recent times. A mason of 23 years of the province of Pesaro is in fact ended up on trial for abusing a 20-year-old girl in the parking lot of the Malindi disco in Cattolica. The episode dates back to the night between 11 and 12 June 2022.

One of the most sensational cases, then, concerned poi the Congolese Guerlin Butungu, the 26-year-old former Congolese asylum seeker sentenced to 16 years for raping a Polish tourist together with three other minors from Pesaro, beating up her boyfriend and then raping a Peruvian transsexual. The facts, known as the Miramare rapes, took place in the night between 25 and 26 August 2017.

