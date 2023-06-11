Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs will close the purchase on Monday

Listen to the audio version of the article

The acquisition of Credit Suisse could close on Monday 12 June, the first useful date indicated by Ubs.

This is suggested by a message from the CEO of Credit Suisse, Ulrich Koerner, to his employees.

“If Monday brings this chapter of our history to a close, it is also the beginning of a new and exciting future,” wrote Koerner, according to which “Monday will be a historic day for our bank and a milestone for Ubs, Switzerland and the entire financial services industry”.

“Monday’s legal closing is the next important step as we look to get you the answers you need ASAP,” Koerner told employees who are still waiting for clarity on their future.

UBS intervened in mid-March to save Credit Suisse, overwhelmed by a crisis of confidence that was turning into a flight of customers. The historical competitor was bought for 3 billion francs and with extensive guarantees and financial support from the Swiss government and central bank.