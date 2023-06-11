Home » Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info
World

Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

by admin
Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

In the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Montenegro, 28.1 percent of voters voted by 1:00 p.m., the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) announced.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

According to the data of that non-governmental organization, 29 percent of citizens voted in the northern part of Montenegro by 1:00 p.m., 29.4 percent in the central part, and 24.6 percent in the southern part.

The turnout in the 2020 parliamentary elections in the same period was 54.1 percent, and in 2016 it was 39.9 percent.

In the first round of presidential elections in May, 35.5 percent of voters went to the polls by 1:00 p.m.

542,468 citizens have the right to vote in the elections, and polling stations are open until 8:00 p.m.

(Srna)

See also  Kaliningrad, the precious Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea

You may also like

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

EU-Tunisia: goal of partnership from migrants to energy,...

“From July 1, admission to the Pantheon for...

Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von...

CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of...

Meloni and Von der Leyen in Tunis, joint...

Novak Adjoković’s last statement before the Roland Garros...

the father of the former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s...

Fire at home, 29-year-old Italian dies in Brussels

Archbishop Battaglia: «Helder Camara and my vocation»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy