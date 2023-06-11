Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

In the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Montenegro, 28.1 percent of voters voted by 1:00 p.m., the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) announced.

According to the data of that non-governmental organization, 29 percent of citizens voted in the northern part of Montenegro by 1:00 p.m., 29.4 percent in the central part, and 24.6 percent in the southern part.

The turnout in the 2020 parliamentary elections in the same period was 54.1 percent, and in 2016 it was 39.9 percent.

In the first round of presidential elections in May, 35.5 percent of voters went to the polls by 1:00 p.m.

542,468 citizens have the right to vote in the elections, and polling stations are open until 8:00 p.m.

